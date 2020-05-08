Tirupati: SP A Ramesh Reddy asked people to Wear masks, maintain social distance at shops

Tirupati: Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy inspected lockdown relaxation implementation in the city on Thursday. During the inspection SP noticed that some people are coming from houses without wearing masks and travelling doubles on motorcycles. He advised that people should wear masks and they have to maintain 6 feet distance at shops to prevent spread of coronavirus.

It may be noted that officials have relaxed lockdown restrictions at green zones in Tirupati for the past three days. Accordingly, vegetables, provisions and electrical sales were permitted from 7 am to 7pm. Along with Urban SP, two DSPs and other officers have inspected Tilak Road, Prakasam Street, Gandhi Road , Karnala street where the electrical and other shops were located.

Ramesh Reddy also inspected petrol bunks and directed the bunk owners to follow strictly Covid -19 protocols while filling fuel to vehicles. He told that government permits only single person to travel on bikes.