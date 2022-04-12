Tirupati: 'Spandana' provides solace to complainants

Tirupati: An old couple SC Raj and Sarojamma have been desperately trying to protect their small site in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district. They submitted their grievance to District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy at the first Spandana programme on Monday after the new district was formed.

The couple have 16 cents at Yerram Reddy Palem of Tukivakam panchayat in Renigunta mandal which they purchased 20 years back. They have built a small shed in that site and the entire property is under their possession. But for the past 16 years someone has been trying to own six cents of it claiming that it is his site though he could not provide any documents.

The couple told The Hans India that four persons have asked the site for their venture but they refused to sell. While three of them remained silent, the fourth one has been creating problems for them. He put the site in dispute, forcing the couple to approach the police stations for all these years. They finally asked the Collector to see that proper survey is done on their land and protect it. Collector assured the couple that it will be directed to the police for further action.

Several people have approached the Collector making use of the Spandana programme. Some of them have been desperately looking for solutions to their problems which were there for several years. An old man MC Sankara Narayana Chetty has been making futile efforts for the past 16 years to get back his ration dealership in Nerabilu of Yerravaripalem mandal. He submitted several representations at the Spandana programme in Chittoor earlier.

An young girl came to the programme in a wheel chair along with her parents seeking justice in the alleged murder of her brother. Though the murder took place a year ago, police have not filed a case and not even allowing them to submit any documents. She said that the Collector asked them to approach the public prosecutor and proceed legally.

A group of dental students pursuing their MDS were seeking release of fee reimbursement amount immediately as they have to attend third year examinations from April 14. Unless the fee is released to a private college in Tirupati, they will not be allowed to attend the examinations. The first year fee reimbursement was not credited to the college account though it has been released by the government while the remaining two years fee is not yet released.