Tirupati: Srinivasa Kalyanam performed in Tallapaka

Tirupati : As part of the 615th birth anniversary of Annamacharya, the saint poet and an ardent devotee of Sri Venkateswara, Srinivasa Kalyanam was performed at Tallapaka, in Annamayya district on Saturday, the native village of Telugu Padakavita Pitamaha.

The celestial wedding ceremony commenced by a team of archakas at Dhyana Mandiram. Punyahavachanam, Pavitra Homam, Kankana Dharana, Mangalya Dharana, Mangala Sasanam, Nakshatra Harati and finally Mangala Harati were rendered.

Devotees turned out in larger numbers to witness the divine marriage fete. Earlier in the morning, Sapthagiri Sankeertana Gosthi Ganam, singing of select kirtanas of Annamayya in praise of his beloved Lord Venkateswara was held.

In the evening, Sangeeta Sabha by Chennai-based Sarigama Music College followed by Harikatha Parayanam by Ramya Krishna and her troupe from Tirupati was conducted. ZP Chairman Amarnath Reddy, Municipal Chairman Srinivasulu Reddy and devotees were present.