Tirupati station upgradation works going on at brisk pace

Tirupati : The ongoing upgradation works of Tirupati railway station are moving at a brisk pace. The upgraded station is expected to end the parking woes which the existing station has been facing for a long time. It is planned to provide a parking place on the south side of the station to keep 500 vehicles which include 200 four-wheelers and 300 two-wheelers.

The present Tirupati railway station which is very much congested has been causing severe inconvenience to the passengers and those accompanying them along with even the railway staff. As there is no space before the station building on the northern side, parking has become a major hurdle and people have been facing an uphill task to park even their two-wheelers. With some available space being occupied by cab operators, there is absolutely no space for parking of three-wheelers.

However, once the redevelopment of the station is completed particularly on the south side, there will certainly be a sigh of relief for all the stakeholders as it will provide ample space for parking of vehicles. The basement floor in the south-side of the station will have a huge parking space and the flooring work for the same has been completed now.

Needless to say that the station redevelopment works commenced in May 2022 and the works were taken up by the South Central Railway Zone on priority basis as part of ‘Major upgradation of railway stations’ conceptualised by the Ministry of Railways. The work is being carried to ensure the timely completion of project, which is targeted to be completed by February 2025.

So far, apart from several basic works, concreting of foundations for the new upcoming station building at the South Side has been completed. Concreting in foundations of basement floor has been completed completely and till now about 11,905 cum. of concrete in foundations, columns and slab of basement floor, retaining wall and air concourses has been used, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of SCR Ch Rakesh.

The upcoming redeveloped station will have two modern air concourses and the foundation works for these two have been completed on Platform no. 6, while work is progressing on the rest of the platforms. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated that the upgraded station will have all modern amenities and will be able to meet the aspirations of rail passengers in the years to come.