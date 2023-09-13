Tirupati: Students should prevent atrocities on SC, ST communities

Tirupati: A seminar on empowerment of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and prevention of atrocities on them was held by CID police in Tirupati on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy and Registrar Prof OMd Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that every student should be aware of SC & St Acts and try to prevent the atrocities on them in building a new society. CID SP Mangalagiri MVS Swami said that Law & enforcement, Prosecution agency, Judiciary and Prisoners department play an important role in criminal justice. Students should practice the questioning mentality.

Additional SP J Venkat Rao said that to implement SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 effectively, district vigilance and monitoring committees (DVMC) has been set up. Public Prosecutor in the SC & ST court Tirupati M Vijaya Lakshmi explained the rules in the SC & ST Act. Special public prosecutor S Jhansi Lakshmi, G Venkateswarlu from Revenue department, T Jayapal of DVMC and social welfare office U Chennaiah also spoke. CID regional officer A Padmalatha, DSPs P Sankar, B Katamaraju, V Ramana Kumar and others took part in the programme.