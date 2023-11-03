Tirupati: Surprise check held on plastic ban enforcement

Tirupati: As part of the drive against ban on usage of plastic items in the city, the municipal corporation health officials led by health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh conducted surprise check at various shops. They seized 85 kg of single use plastic covers and carry bags and collected a total fine of Rs 72,000 from the shopkeepers for using banned plastic products. The officials warned them that stern action will be taken if they did not stop usage of banned plastic products.

Health Officer Y Anvesh said as per the Central government’s guidance, plastic bags with thickness less than 120 microns were banned in 2022. Accordingly, plastic products including those less than 120 microns thickness like carry bags, covers, cups, plates, glasses, spoons, forks, straws, thermocol plates, water sachets and water bottles less than half a litre were prohibited from production and sale, he said, warning that if any shop found using banned plastic items are liable for a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the stock of the plastic products seized from the premises.

The Health Officer said if any shopkeeper was found continuing use of banned plastic items even after the first time penalty, the shop will be seized and the shopkeeper faces prosecution. The Corporation will not hesitate to cancel the trade license also if the shop keeper did not stop usage of banned plastic items, he added.

A team of sanitary officials including sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumanth, sanitary inspectors, sanitary mastries and staff took part in the checking of shops in various localities in the city.