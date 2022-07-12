Tirupati: SVIMS stops cashless treatment to ESI beneficiaries

Tirupati: Following a stalemate over the tariff between TTD-run SVIMS, and ESI Corporation, the patients were pushed into a state of uncertainty and agony.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) wanted the ESIC to agree to its own tariff which is said to be about 25 per cent higher than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) for the past few years. As it was not acceptable to ESIC, they were paying only CGHS tariff to SVIMS till now.

However, the situation has changed after SVIMS went into the fold of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which has insisted the Institute implement a common tariff for any category, including ESI beneficiaries. Even after SVIMS has sent a written communication to ESIC asking them to enter a fresh MoU agreeing to its own tariff, the ESIC has not come forward. Accordingly, SVIMS has stopped the services to ESI beneficiaries from July 7.

On an average around 400 patients are referred monthly to SVIMS for various diseases like cancer, kidney, cardiac and neuro problems as it has advanced equipment and specialised doctors. They will get cashless treatment while the bills will be reimbursed by the ESIC. Now, these patients were forced to go to other private hospitals with which ESIC has tie-ups in the city while some are being sent to Nellore also.

Speaking to The Hans India, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that they have a common tariff for everyone and it was not for ESIC only. Everyone has agreed to it and entered MoU with SVIMS.

Despite insisting the ESIC pay as per SVIMS tariff, the services were being continued following the requests every time. Now, TTD made it clear that there should be one tariff for any organisation.

"I wrote a letter to ESIC to enter a fresh MoU agreeing to our tariff. As it was not done so far, we were helpless and stopped the services from July 7. However, already admitted inpatients were not discharged and their treatment will be continued. The decision will be implemented prospectively only and once they come with their proposal, we will act accordingly," she maintained.

Meanwhile, Tirupati ESI hospital superintendent Dr K Sridhar said that the tie-up with SVIMS is very important to them. However, the Corporation agreed only for CGHS tariff and the issue was taken to the notice of the state medical officer. "I have met the Director of SVIMS and requested to continue the services. Efforts were on to meet the TTD officials also and expecting a favourable decision soon".