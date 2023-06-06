Tirupati: SVU, SVVU show improvement in NIRF rankings

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University was ranked 60 under university category in National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) of Ministry of Education, Government of India. In 2022, SV University was placed at 67th rank in the same category which has improved this time. Similarly, SVU College of Engineering also improved its position by securing 151-200 position now compared to 251-300 position in the previous year.

This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations, broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions, which cover teaching, learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. The ranking exercise for the year 2023 continues with the practice of providing a common ‘Overall’ rank in addition to a separate rank for universities, research institutions, degree colleges, and discipline-specific ranks in engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, dental and architecture & planning. Agriculture & allied sectors and innovation are two verticals added to the ranking exercise from 2023 onwards.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy shared his happiness in announcing that Sri Venkateswara University secured a rank of 60 in university rankings. He congratulated all the teaching, non-teaching staff, research scholars and PG students and all others concerned in getting this achievement. The university is striving hard to improve the quality of research and teaching by modernising the infrastructure and sophisticated scientific instrumentation facilities and also establishing collaborations with reputed national and international universities/institutions.

Meanwhile Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) recorded a good improvement in the ranking framework. In 2022, SVVU got 64th rank in ICAR overall ranking and 7th rank in Veterinary Universities. This year overall ranking has improved to place the University at 31 and it stood at 4th position among Veterinary Universities. Vice Chancellor Prof V Padmanabha Reddy expressed happiness over the rankings and congratulated all the faculty and students.