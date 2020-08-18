Tirupati: SVVU gets two prestigious foreign research projects

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University has secured two collaborative research projects under principal investigatorship of Dr T Srinivasa Rao, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, NTR College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram.



One project is on "Modelling exposure to biological hazards in the dairy chains of AP to inform food safety policy," involving collaboration of SVVU, Tirupati, Royal Veterinary College , London and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

The project is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and UK's Department for International Development with a financial outlay of Rs 1.80 crore for a period of three years. The project addresses the problems of lack of good data on microbiological hazards in the dairy chains of AP, limited adoption of good farming practices and milk hygiene practices and the need for effective, realistic, sustainable and equitable milk quality policies.

The second project is "Lab on Wheels: an innovative point-of-care test to diagnose Chlamydiales in an One Health setting, " in collaboration with Society for Health Allied Research and Education India (SHARE India), Hyderabad, SHUATS, Allahabad and BiosparkQ (NL),TubaScan(NL) and Ghent University Belgium. The project is funded by DBT, India and Netherlands Enterprise Agency. The financial outlay of the project is Rs 1.0786 crore and duration is three years. The study aims for detection of chlamydiales in poultry samples, poultry farm workers and workers working in poultry processing plants by mass spectrometry and in comparison with Droplet Digital PCR to get data regarding the prevalence of Chlamydiales in poultry.