Tirupati: TDP leaders freed from house arrest

Tirupati: House arrested TDP leaders have been freed by police. Former minister Amarnath Reddy, MLC G Sreenivasulu, former MLA M Sugunamma, former TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav and others were put under house arrest at various places in the morning ahead of the JAC proposed Amaravati Parirakshana Rally.

However, in around noon police freed them and accorded permission for the rally with conditions. They expressed no objection for rally up to Krishnapuram Thana but refused to allow it further to Nalugu Kalla Mandapam. However, TDP leaders have been saying that they will go up to Nalugu Kalla Mandapam as planned earlier.

Meanwhile, Amarnath Reddy has criticised that police have been imposing restrictions for no reason.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has reached Tirupati airport a short while ago and about to proceed to Jyothi Rao Pule statue to participate in the rally along with JAC leaders. Earlier in the morning police did not allow JAC leaders to organise a round table meeting at a private hotel in the city and sent all leaders out of the hotel.