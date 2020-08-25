Tirupati: TDP stages novel protest in support of Amaravati

Tirupati: Praying the local Goddess Gangamma to change the mindset of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue Amaravati as the State capital, the TDP has held a novel protest at the temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Party leaders RC Muni Krishna, U Surendra Naidu, C Manoharachari and others have participated in the protest by holding the pots on their heads.

It is a fond belief of the people that to get their wishes fulfilled they keep the clay pots on their heads decorated with kumkum and turmeric and a little fire in it and go around the temple for at least three times.

They prayed the Goddess in support of the farmers in Amaravati who have been agitating for over 250 days and demanded that the government continue the State capital int Amaravati itself. Party workers R Sadasivam, Suresh, Rajaiah, Sudhakar Reddy and others also took part.