Tirupati: Techno cultural fest ‘Mohan Mantra’ begins at MBU

Tirupati: The 3-day techno cultural fest ‘Mohana Mantra 2K23’ began at Mohan Babu University (MBU) here on Thursday. Bhatnagar awardee, scientist and Head of Aerosols, Radiation and Trace Gases Group (ARTG), NARL, Gadanki, Dr M Venkat Ratnam and Group Director at SDSC SHAR P Gopi Krishna were the guests.

Addressing the participants of the fest, Dr Venkat Ratnam emphasised that India is the strongest developing nation not only in the field of science and technology, but also in all aspects related to sports and culture. He felt that every student of MBU is competent and has concrete ability to join and contribute to ISRO.

Enlightening the audience with the lucrative opportunities in the field of science and technology, Gopi Krishna expressed his perspective about how knowledge and extra-curricular activities are vital in the upcoming of brilliant minds, that is regularly in practice at Mohan Babu University. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ramarao, Registrar Dr K Saradhi and Principal Dr BM Satish also spoke on the occasion.