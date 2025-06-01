Tirupati to take up mega plantation drive on June 5

Tirupati: To mark World Environment Day on June 5, a mega plantation drive aiming to plant five lakh saplings across the Tirupati district will be undertaken. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed all concerned departments to coordinate effectively for the successful execution of the programme.

In preparation for the event, the Collector held a Zoom conference with Forest Officer Vivek, DWMA PD Srinivasa Prasad, DPO Suseela Devi, and other officials. During the meeting, he underlined the importance of the event and gave several directions to ensure proper implementation.

The Collector said this year’s World Environment Day would be observed under the theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution – Our Land, Our Future’, as part of the Mission Haritha Andhra Pradesh – Vanam Manam campaign. He directed officials to ensure that planting pits are dug in all mandals and municipal areas ahead of the plantation drive.

Highlighting the crucial role of trees in protecting the environment, the Collector urged everyone to participate by planting saplings and ensuring their survival. He directed the Forest Department to prepare detailed plans for tree planting and other related activities, aligning with the set targets for the occasion.

Further, he instructed that arrangements be made under the MGNREGS (Employment Guarantee Scheme) to plant saplings along government land, particularly on both sides of roads.

Special focus should also be placed on promoting orchards. Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs were asked to ensure proper coordination for the success of the programme.

Referring to the Chandragiri constituency, particularly Chinnagottigallu and Yerravaripalem mandals where elephant movement is frequent, cultivating lemon orchards, which are generally avoided by elephants, was suggested.