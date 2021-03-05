Tirupati: TTD not to take over temples anymore

Tirupati: Hereafter the TTD will not take over any endowments temples under its management, said TTD executive officer (EO) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. Speaking to media after the monthly 'Dial Your TTD EO' interactive programme on Friday, the EO said that TTD had so far took over the control of 32 temples from state endowments department located in various districts and now resolved no more taking over of the temples under its maintenance.

"If needed, TTD is ready to provide financial support to the shrines that have rich historical background and architecture, cultural and traditional value," he said indicating TTD's unwillingness to take over the temples at the behest of leaders keen on bringing the temples under the cash-rich TTD which is needless to say boost their image at the cost of TTD.

Disclosing that TTD had netted an income of Rs 93.96 crore through Hundi offerings in February, he said this includes Rs 90.45 crore through the cash offerings made by devotees after darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple and also through 'eHundi' floated by TTD for receiving the offerings from devotees online for the Lord which was Rs 3.51 crore.

It is pertinent to note that the income through the Hundi cash offerings 'Kanukas' reached pre-pandemic period which was monthly on an average Rs 90-95 crore.

Detailing the revenue, darshan, prasadam sale, etc., in February, the EO said TTD also received Rs 22 lakh through 'eHundi' of Goddess Padmavati temple, Tiruchanur.

In all, 14.51 lakh pilgrims had a darshan of Lord which was on an average about 50,000 daily while 76.61 lakh laddus were sold in Tirumala temple in the month.

The EO said the focus of TTD is on producing Panchagavya cow and Ayurvedic products for the benefit of people at large and added that initially TTD planned to bring out as many as 100 products and the revenue from the sale will be added to TTD Gosamrakshna Trust to boost up the programmes taken up for preserving, protecting and promoting indigenous cow (Desi) species.

To avoid environmental pollution, we are also working on Green power energy generation of wind and solar renewable energy sources, he added.