Tirupati: Uncertainty over TDP candidate in Satyavedu puts cadres in confusion

Tirupati : The TDP rank and file are in confusion with the uncertainty over TDP candidature in Satyavedu Assembly constituency in Tirupati district. Three candidates – Helen, JD Rajasekhar and Suraj have been making their efforts to get the party ticket for next elections. These three have been organising party programmes separately including the recent padayatra of Nara Lokesh. Though TDP has a strong cadre in the party, they have been in a state of dilemma about the probable candidate which is causing disappointment to them.

Though, TDP has given clarity on some constituencies already, it has not made any indication on Satyavedu except announcing the name of Helen, who is the daughter of former MLA Hemalatha as party constituency in-charge. She along with her mother have been actively taking part in the party affairs in the segment.

Helen, who is a doctor by profession, has started the campaign and believes that she will be the candidate for sure. It is a general belief that the party in-charge before elections in all probability will be the candidate as well except in some specific instances. The party district leadership was also in an embarrassing situation with the two sides having been going in two different ways which they fear may give undue advantage to the ruling party. Recently, Helen and J D Rajasekhar celebrated party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's birthday also separately.

In fact, TDP has a strong base in the constituency and its candidates have won the elections here more times than their opponents. During the nine elections from 1983 to 2019, TDP won six times. Interestingly, TDP has never given ticket to any candidate twice successively irrespective of their win or defeat. For instance, its candidate Manohar won the 1983 election but was denied the ticket in 1985 and again got it in 1989 in which he lost.

Similarly, another candidate M Suraj won the 1985 election but could not get the ticket in 1989. He could win again in 1994. Except for these two, the party did not give tickets twice to any other candidate. Going by this, doubts persist on 2019 election candidate Rajasekhar chances of getting a ticket again. But he makes his presence felt now and then with separate programmes. Senior leader Suraj was also said to be in the race.

Significantly, party Tirupati Parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav took part in 'Idem Kharma' programme for three days from April 21 to 23.

The programmes were arranged by Helen and her mother Hema Latha but Rajasekhar was conspicuous by his absence during the entire programme. The cadres were of the view that the party should announce the candidature immediately to end the stalemate which will enable them to focus on the election completely.