Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9

Vidyut Adalat will be held to resolve the long pending power problems here on November 9.

In a press release here on Tuesday, APSPDCL Executive Engineer (Tirupati Town) K Vasudeva Reddy said that this programme will be conducted under the direction of V Srinivasa Anjaneya Murthy, Chairperson of Electricity Consumers Grievance & Redressal Forum (CGRF) of APSPDCL.

Consumers can bring their long pending electricity problems through this Adalat, which will be held on November 9 (Thursday) between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm at APSPDCL Tirupati Town Division Office near Annapurnamma Temple at Old Tiruchanur Road, Tirupati.

