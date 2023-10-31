Tirupati: YSRCP govt flayed for ‘diverting’ Central funds

Tirupati: BJP SC Morcha national general secretary Bhola Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to realising the vision of Constitution maker Dr BR Ambedkar.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Tirupati Press Club on Monday, Singh criticised the YSRCP government for diverting the Central government funds for State government’s schemes.

He expressed concern over the YSRCP government’s use of Central funds for what he termed as extravagant party campaigns, adorned with the ruling party stickers. He lamented that the YSRCP government, which has been in power for four-and-a-half years now and is set to continue for another four months, has severely damaged the State through mismanagement and corruption.

Bhola Singh, who is an MP from Buland Shahar constituency in UP, also highlighted the plight of the youth in Andhra Pradesh, who are forced to seek employment in the neighbouring States or work as labourers in hotels and private companies due to the lack of opportunities in the State.

He criticised the ruling party in the State for doing injustice to Dalits in the State. He also expressed his anger over the “corruption” in liquor sales in AP.

He also alleged that some Ministers in the State were also involved in business with Srivari darshan and raised concerns about conflicts of interest.

BJP SC Morcha State president G Devanand, co-convenor of BJP Rayalaseema development committee Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao and others were present.