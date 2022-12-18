Tiruppavai replaces Suprabhatam at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: As the auspicious month of Dhanurmasam commenced on December 16 at 6.12 pm Andal Sri Godai Tiruppavai recitation replaced Suprabhatam in Tirumala temple on Saturday.

Instead of Suprbatham chanting to awake the Lord after the temple doors were opened daily in the early hours, Tiruppavai recitation will be held for a month in Tirumala temple.

As all the Sri Vaishnavaite temples, including Tirumala temple, follow the age-old tradition of recitation of Tiruppavai hymns during the Dhanurmasa, praising the glory of Lord Maha Vishnu, a rare honour to Andal one and only woman among the 12 Vaishnava Alwars dedicated their life for the propagation of Vaishnavism. .

Meanwhile, in connection with the auspicious Dhanurmasam, the Tiruppavi Pasura Parayanam commenced in the 900-year-old Sri Pedda Jeeyar Mutt on Saturday in Tirumala.

This religious event took place in the presence of Sri Periyakovil Kelviyappan Sriman Sri Shatagopa Ramanuja Periya Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Seriya kovil kelviyppan Sriman Sri Govinda Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala. This spiritual programme is being telecasted live

by SVBC everyday between 7am and 8am for the sake of global devotees.