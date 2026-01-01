ACB bolsters fight against graft; unearths Rs 96 cr in illegal assets

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, has reported a prolific year in its fight against graft, registering 199 cases and arresting 273 individuals in 2025. Among those apprehended, 176 were government servants.

The Bureau's annual review revealed that 157 were trap cases involving 224 accused. Furthermore, 15 cases were registered concerning disproportionate assets (DA) and 26 cases involved other forms of criminal misconduct. The agency also intensified its field oversight, conducting 26 regular enquiries and 54 surprise checks across Sub-Registrar offices, RTA check posts, and welfare hostels.

In terms of financial recovery, the ACB detected assets worth Rs 96.13 crore in DA cases. In trap operations, Rs 57.17 lakh was seized, with Rs 35.89 lakh already reimbursed to the original complainants. The state government supported these efforts by issuing 115 prosecution sanction orders, allowing the Bureau to file formal charge sheets.

Director General Charu Sinha has also prioritised modernisation and outreach. During Anti-Corruption Week, she launched a QR code-based complaint system designed to help citizens, particularly those in remote areas, lodge reports securely. To ensure the force is equipped for modern crime, 73 officers underwent induction training focusing on digital transaction tracking, financial investigations, and the Benami Properties Act.