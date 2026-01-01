Eatala Rajender demands revamp of ‘ghost’ Suchitra railway station

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender visited the Suchitra Centre Railway Station on Wednesday, expressing deep concern that the facility has remained underutilised for nearly a year and a half despite significant public investment. During his inspection, he directed railway officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the interventions required to make the station a viable transport hub.

Local officials briefed the MP that a lack of public awareness and poor “last-mile” connectivity are the primary reasons for the dismal passenger turnout. Commuters have found the station inaccessible as the nearest bus stop is located a considerable distance away, and basic passenger amenities at the site remain inadequate. Currently, the station serves only two routes: Charlapalli to Ghatkesar and Lingampalli to Ramachandrapuram. Rajender assured residents that he would petition higher authorities to increase train frequency and improve feeder services to the station

Following the station visit, the MP turned his attention to civic grievances, inspecting several colonies currently battling severe drainage issues. Rainwater runoff from the neighbouring Defence Area has consistently flooded residential pockets, causing widespread hardship.

Among the worst-hit areas identified during the visit were Bank Colony, MN Reddy Nagar (Phases 1 and 2), Venkateshwara Colony, Dattatreya Nagar, and Srinivas Nagar (Phases 1–4), alongside several others including Raghavendra Colony and Vasanth Vihar. Interacting with the affected families,

Eatala Rajender promised to coordinate with municipal and defence authorities to find a permanent solution to the drainage bottleneck, emphasising that modernising infrastructure is critical for the growing urban population in Medchal.