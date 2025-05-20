Live
- Karisma Kapoor has the sweetest way to beat the summer heat
- Voices of Change: Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge Opens with Powerful Speeches from the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa
- Sofiya Qureshi row: Vijay Shah stays away from MP cabinet meet
- Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Asalanka, and Gleeson as Replacements for National Duty Players
- Microsoft Unveils GitHub AI Agent That Can Write, Fix and Update Code
- Karnataka Liquor Sales to Halt on May 21st Due to License Fee Hike
- Only 7 pc of Indian heirs feel obligated to join family businesses: HSBC study
- Pocket-Friendly Coconut Alternatives to Enhance Your Dishes
- How to Make Ghee from Malai at Home: A Simple 5-Step Guide
- All set for intermediate supplementary examinations: DIEO Ganesh Kumar
Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat Chairman Election Postponed Again
The election for the Chairman of Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat has been postponed once more due to insufficient attendance.
The election for the Chairman of Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat has been postponed once more due to insufficient attendance. RDO K. Madhuri announced the delay after it was confirmed that only eight council members attended the meeting, falling short of the required quorum of 11.
The announcement was made following a gathering on Tuesday, where eight councilors, alongside MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas, arrived at the Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat office. Due to the absence of three members, the RDO stated that the election could not proceed, emphasising that the next election will be scheduled according to the directives of the Election Commission.
The situation underlines ongoing challenges in convening a full council, raising questions about the stability and governance of the local administration. Further updates on the rescheduling of the election are awaited.