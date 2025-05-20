Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat Chairman Election Postponed Again

The election for the Chairman of Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat has been postponed once more due to insufficient attendance. RDO K. Madhuri announced the delay after it was confirmed that only eight council members attended the meeting, falling short of the required quorum of 11.

The announcement was made following a gathering on Tuesday, where eight councilors, alongside MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas, arrived at the Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat office. Due to the absence of three members, the RDO stated that the election could not proceed, emphasising that the next election will be scheduled according to the directives of the Election Commission.

The situation underlines ongoing challenges in convening a full council, raising questions about the stability and governance of the local administration. Further updates on the rescheduling of the election are awaited.