TN Governor worships at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, along with his family, visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday, and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga after offering Naivedyam.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, Vedic scholars, priests, and members of the Board of Trustees accorded a warm welcome to the Governor and his family. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered blessings at the Veda Ashirvachana Mandapam.

Later, the Chairman and EO presented the Governor with Sri Kanaka Durga Devi's portrait and Prasadam.

Later, the Governor participated in the donors’ meeting held on the sixth floor of the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, where he interacted with temple donors and devotees. He also took part in the Anna Prasadam offered by the temple. During the meeting, the temple authorities requested donor cooperation for further development of the sanctum sanctorum and other ongoing projects.

A picture exhibition showcasing the temple's evolution since ancient times was organised. During this session, appeals were made for donations to complete the gold gopuram, cover the Malleswara flagpole with gold, and introduce electric buses for the convenience of devotees.