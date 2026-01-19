TN player Shrimathi bags sub-junior singles title

Vijayawada: Shrimathiof Tamil Nadu clinched the Sub-Junior Singles title at the South Zone Asmita Khelo India Soft Tennis Women’s League, which is being conducted at the tennis complex of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. The prestigious tournament is being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association and has drawn talented women players from various southern states.

The Sub-Junior Singles final, held on Sunday, witnessed an exciting contest between Shrimathi of Tamil Nadu and AS Vaishali of Andhra Pradesh. Displaying consistent skill and composure, Shrimathi emerged victorious to lift the title, while Vaishali had to settle for the runner-up position. Rithya and Sashtiga, both representing Tamil Nadu, secured the third-place honours in the category.

In the Sub-Junior Doubles category, Shrimathi paired with Anila of Tamil Nadu to register a convincing 3-0 victory over Sanmathi and Rithya in the first semifinal. In the second semifinal, the Tamil Nadu duo of Shrutilaya and Rishika defeated Kanishtha and Madhu by 3-1 to book a place in the final.

The Junior Doubles matches also produced thrilling encounters. In the first semifinal, Nishalini and Tamilvazhi of Tamil Nadu dominated Janini and Akshitha with a straight 3–0 win. The second semifinal turned out to be closely contested, with Sadhana and Narumugai of Tamil Nadu edging past Dharani and Taha of Karnataka by a narrow 3-2 margin.

In the Senior Doubles semifinals, Ragashree and Swetha of Tamil Nadu outplayed Sonika and Nidhi of Karnataka by 3-0. In the other semifinal, Sharanya and Hamrutha secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Poorva and Shrimathi of Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association General Secretary D Dileep Kumar said the finals of all doubles categories would be held on Monday, marking the conclusion of the South Zone Asmita Khelo India Soft Tennis League. He added that Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravinaidu would grace the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest.