Trending :

Today's Alankaram: Sri Katyayani Devi Avataram

Today’s Alankaram: Sri Katyayani Devi Avataram
Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi will be adorned in the divine form of Sri Katyayani Devi Avataram on Shuddha Chavithi, Thursday (September 25). According to legend, sage Katyayan, son of the great sage Katha, performed intense penance to have the Goddess as his daughter.

Pleased with his devotion, the Goddess was born as his daughter and came to be worshipped as Katyayani Devi. It is believed that the Trinity—Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara—bestowed their combined powers upon Katyayani Devi to destroy demons and protect the world. Worshipping this form of the Goddess is said to grant devotees fourfold blessings: the removal of diseases, sorrows, and fears, and the bestowal of long life, health, and happiness.

