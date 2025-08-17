Toddy tappers to get climbing equipment under Adarana 3.0

Vijayawada: Minister for BC, EWS welfare, handlooms, and textiles, S Savitha announced on Saturday that the state government will soon launch the Adarana 3.0 scheme to provide moped two-wheelers and advanced palm-tree climbing equipment to toddy tappers.

She said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance draws inspiration from the ideals of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna. The announcement was made during the 116th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here.

Ministers K Atchannaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kollu Ravindra, MP Kesineni Chinni, and several MLAs attended the event.

Savitha praised Latchanna’s role as a freedom fighter and social reformer who fought against untouchability and championed the welfare of marginalised communities through initiatives like the ‘Harijan Rakshana Yatras.’

She noted that, as per the Chief Minister’s directive, Latchanna’s birth anniversary is now celebrated as a state festival. Under the Adarana 3.0 scheme, artisans from various professions will receive modern tools, with toddy tappers specifically benefiting from mopeds and advanced climbing equipment.

Savitha also revealed plans to collaborate with the Horticulture Research Centre in Rampachodavaram to develop new palm-based products to enhance toddy tappers’ livelihoods. She intends to visit the centresoon.