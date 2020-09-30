Tollywood hero Sharwanand's grandfather's house washes away in floods in Krishna district

With the incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh, most of the rivers, ponds and ditches have been overflowing along with the excess inflow to the irrigation projects. The low lying areas have been inundated leaving the poor people in dire straits of being shifte to rehabilitation centre as part of rescue operations. Many houses including Chandrababu's house which are at the banks of Krishna river were issued flood threats.

In the meantime, Tollywood hero Sharwanand's grandfather's house submerged in floodwaters. The house of Maineni Hariprasad, a former Indian nuclear scientist from Avanigadda in Krishna district, was partially washed away amid Krishna river flood waters. Existing walls are also in a state to collapse. However, it seems that no one is currently in the house. Villagers who came to see the incident said that there were no casualties reported as the house was lying vacant. A large number of locals came to watch as the building was washed away in the floods.



As Hariprasad was the grandfather of Tollywood hero Sharwanand, the actor used to live in the same building when he came to the village in the past. With that, people came in large numbers to see him. Maine Hariprasad served as a nuclear scientist and social worker. On the other hand, the huts belonging to Sharvanand's great-grandfather was washed away in floods last year due to floods.







