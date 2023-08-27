Tomato growers in tears as prices crash

Kurnool (Pathikonda): The tomato prices, which shot up to Rs 200 to Rs 250 a kg, have now touched the bottom of Rs 10 a kg. With the sudden fall in the prices, the tomato growers are in great distress. According to information, the tomato farmers of Pathikonda constituency, have brought huge quantities of tomatoes to the Agriculture market yard with a hope that they will get good price for their produce.

When the officials at the market yard put the tomatoes for auction on Saturday, they were fetched Rs 1,000 a quintal. It means a kg tomato was sold at Rs 10. With this, the farmers who came with great enthusiasm, were shocked. Unable to throw the tomatoes on the road, the farmers sold them at market fixed price. Another interesting thing is the buyers are happy as they are selling them at Rs 40 to Rs 50 a kg in the open market after purchasing the same for Rs 10 a kg from the farmers. The farmers are urging the government to provide remunerative price to the tomatoes.