Tomato prices sees a steep fall in Kurnool market, leaves farmers in despair

The decrease in tomato prices in Telugu states has led to significant challenges for tomato farmers. While the reduction in prices may be beneficial for consumers, it has caused distress for the farmers. In retail markets, tomatoes are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 20-30 per kilo, but the situation is much worse in farmers' markets where farmers sell their crops. Unfortunately, these low prices are not sufficient to meet the needs of tomato farmers.

In the Pattikonda market of Kurnool district, farmers are receiving meagre amount for quintal tomato, which has left the farmers in a state of despair as they struggle to make ends meet and face significant losses. The oversupply of tomatoes in the market, coupled with a lack of buyers, is the primary reason for this situation.

Farmers are rightly expressing their frustration, as they believe they are not receiving a fair price for their hard work and investments in cultivating the crop. They are also struggling to cover additional expenses such as transportation, fertilizers, and pesticides. Some farmers have resorted to discarding their harvested tomatoes along the roads due to the high costs of transportation.

It is disheartening to witness such a rapid decline in tomato prices. The government and relevant authorities should intervene to provide support to the affected farmers.