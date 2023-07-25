Tomato processing centre to be opened in Annamayya dist

B Kothakota (Annamayya district): District Collector P S Girisha has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate a Tomato Primary Processing Centre (TPPC) which has been set up at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore at Tummanagunta village in B Kothakota mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the TPCC at Tummanagunta village on Monday, the Collector said that with the aim of providing employment to the farmers, the AP Food Processing Society had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a firm called Green Leaf Company for establishing the unit in the district.

The Collector said that all kinds of vegetables will be processed by trained farmers and later they would be transported to the market. He said that processing, grading and cold storage facilities would be available at the primary processing centre.

He pointed out that the objective was to facilitate farmers to have direct market access and better price for their produce.

Another two processing centres would come up at Molakalacheruvu and Ramasamudram villages in the district in the next two months. Madanapalle RDO Murali, horticulture officer Ravikumar and others were present.