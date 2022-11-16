Top 10 Best Places to visit In Vizag





Vizag, whenever we hear this name, we jump in with joy to explore its tourist places. The city, which makes strides in both the educational and tourism sectors, has hidden gems and attractions that tourists are unaware of.

Here are some tourist destinations in Vishakapatnam that you must see at least once in your lifetime.

Dolphin Hill or Nose

Dolphin Hill, located barely 4.5 kilometers from Yarada Beach, deserves special note for its views. You should walk to the numerous overlooks and take photos along the meandering roads that climb to the hill's summit.









Rushikonda Beach

Rushikonda Beach is one of the most scenic and popular beaches, helping the city earn the moniker "Jewel of the East Coast." When it comes to sightseeing in Vizag, this is a must-see.

When you visit this seaside, you will be captivated by its emerald green water and clean sandy shore. It's ideal for lengthy nighttime strolls and a terrific place to sit and let the cool waves touch your feet.

















INS Kursura Submarine Museum

The submarine museum, located on Ramakrishna Beach, is one of the top locations to visit in Visakhapatnam. The museum is a must-see destination for everyone interested in learning more about the Indian Navy.

The Russian-built submarine INS Kursura was decommissioned in 2001 and transformed into a museum in 2002.













Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is a popular hill station in the Visakhapatnam district, located roughly 19 kilometers from the main city. The hill park, complete with miniature hills and beaches, is located at an elevation of roughly 173 meters above sea level, allowing you to see some of the most breathtaking landscapes imaginable. You can come here with friends, family, or just your romantic partner; there is something here for everyone.









Simhachalam Temple

It is an 11th-century Hindu temple devoted to Lord Vishnu's incarnations, Varaha and Narasimha, and Goddess Lakshmi. The temple's architecture is predominantly Dravidian, with some Kalinga influences. Everything at the shrine is interesting, from the sculptures on the inner wall to the shrines of Lord Vishnu. The shrine is always covered with sandal paste, as is the tradition in South India. You should spend some time examining the temple and trying to interpret the inscriptions dating back to AD 1087. (if you can).













Borra Caves



These natural caves are 705 meters above sea level and are only 90 kilometers from the city. You can hear your voice echoing inside the caves. Furthermore, a little shivling can be found in the center of the caves. Climb a steep stairway to reach the shrine in the center. Many devotees travel to Borra Caves to see the shivling. After paying your homage to Lord Shiva, exit the caves and take the breathtaking rock formations and waterfalls.













Indira Gandhi Zoological Park



If you go to Kailasagiri Hill Park, you cannot and should not leave without visiting Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. This park, about 5 kilometers from Kailasagiri, is sprawled across 625 acres of beautiful nature. With hills surrounding the park and plenty of wildlife inside, it's not surprising if you feel like you're invading the animals' natural environment. Take some shots, go for a walk, or admire the gorgeous animals such as tigers, lions, and panthers.













Tenneti Park

Tenneti Park is one of Vizag's numerous spectacular seaside attractions. This urban park, also known as VUDA Tenneti Park, is located on Jodugullapalem's beach road. Tenneti Park is well-known for being one of the city's oldest and most attractive parks, attracting tourists and locals in large numbers regularly. It provides breathtaking views of the crystal-clear sea and is one of the city's most beautiful and serene spots for nature enthusiasts.









Lawson's Bay Beach

Lawson's Bay Beach is a must-see if you enjoy spending time by the water. This tranquil and lovely beach is considered an extension of the famed Ramakrishna Beach, also known as RK Beach. It is a popular destination for nature and sea enthusiasts wishing to unwind under a bright blue sky.













Gangavaram Beach

Gangavaram Beach, located on the coast of Visakhapatnam, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, is one of the most scenic beaches in the city. The beach is ideal if you're seeking peace beside the sea because of its remote location and surrounding nature.







