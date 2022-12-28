Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1.TTD: Only those who have tickets or tokens will be allowed for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Govindamala devtoees should come with tokens for Dwara Darshanam RTC will operate buses round-the-clock during the 10 days A total of 45,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan tickets per day will be issued from Jan 2 to11 at





2. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed deep condolences to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh and his family members on the demise of his mother Theresamma, at the Minister's camp office in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.





3. Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh criticised the State government for stating that the opposition parties were creating hurdles to shifting the High Court to Kurnool.





4. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the district for three days from December 28 to 30. He will participate in various programmes in Kandukur, Kavali and Kovur constituencies of the district.





5. Government General Hospital(GGH), Vijayawada, has earmarked a new super specialty block with 1,170 beds to tackle Covid new variant cases.



























