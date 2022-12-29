Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy in Kandukur public meeting of Nellore district held under auspices of TDP.





2. Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioning on issuing notices to four lakh aged people for removing pensions.







3. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupendra Yadav here on Wednesday.





4.The TTD is making all arrangements for the New Year Day and 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.





5. Arun Kanti Bagchi assumed charge as Director (Projects) at RINL. A Mechanical Engineering graduate from REC, Bhopal, Arun Kanti Bagchi joined MECON Limited in the year 1988 as management trainee (Technical). Prior to joining RINL, Arun Kanti Bagchi was heading the project team of MECON involved in the Project Management Consultancy services for the upcoming 3 MTPA Steel Plant of NMDC at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.



























