Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. With special services arranged on the occasion of Sankranti, the APSRTC has amassed Rs. 141 crores in revenue.





2. SRM University-AP has been crowned as Innovative University of the Year-2022 by Academic Insights Magazine in recognition of the commendable contributions the university has made towards society and educational fellowship.





3. Authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have emptied the temple Hundis on Tuesday to count the offerings made by devotees.





4. Andhra Pradesh: Nellore Collector Chakradhar Babu appeals to the poor to avail the housing scheme Says new houses will be sanctioned if the people approach the Sachivalayam file their applications So far 63,000 houses have been sanctioned in the district





5. Keeping Sankranti festival rush in view, the Road Transport Office (RTO) officials conducted a special drive from January 7 to 17 in Visakhapatnam. As a part of the initiative, Motor Vehicle inspectors inspected private buses at various places across the district.



























