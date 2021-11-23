  • Menu
Top priority to home guards' welfare: ADGP

ADGP Shankhabrata Bagchi addressing the gathering in Vizianagaram on Monday 

Vizianagaram: Additional director general of police (ADGP) Shankhabrata Bagchi, said that the government is taking a special care of home guards and welfare of the home guards is the top priority.

Addressing a programme on grievances of the home guards here on Monday, he advised the home guards to contact him directly if they face any trouble. He assured that welfare fund will be utilised properly. He stressed on providing Aarogyasri and house sites to them. SP Deepika said that they are providing a financial assistance to the kin of deceased home guards and added that they are even taking steps to provide employment.

Additional SP P Satyanarayana Rao, commandant G Chandrababu, DSP L Seshadri, L Mohan Rao and others have participated.

