Torn flexes of YSRCP, TDP raise eyebrows

Guntur: Damage to flexis set up by both YSRCP and TDP in Narsaraopet generated political heat in the town with activists of two parties blaming each other for the vandalism.



YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav will visit Narasaraopet on February 14. The party leaders set up cloth banners and flexi boards to welcome him to the constituency in Narasaraopet.

Similarly, TDP leaders set up a huge flexi of MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu in the same area in Narasaraopet. YSRCP, and TDP offices are located in the same area in Narasaraopet. But publicity banners and flexis of both parties were found torn on Monday.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu is yet to shift his loyalty to the TDP. He is likely to join the TDP in ‘Telugu Desam Pilustondi Ra Kadalira’ public meeting to be addressed by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu very soon.

Addressing the media in Narasaraopet on Monday, government whip in Assembly Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy urged the party leaders to make Anil Kumar Yadav welcome programme on February 14 a success. He urged the SC, ST, BCs to participate in the programme. He expressed confidence that all the party candidates in the Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency win in the coming elections.

Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said there is no clarity on TDP-JSP alliance in the coming elections. “JSP alliance is with BJP or TDP,” he questioned. He recalled that when Narasaraopet Lok Sabha ticket allotted to BCs, sitting MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu resigned from his post and primary membership of the party. He asked how the latter will do justice to the SC, ST, BC and minorities.