Torrential rains throw life out of gear in Nellore

Nellore: Several parts in Nellore district continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday and normal life has been paralysed. Low-lying areas in the district were inundated with floodwaters in Nellore and Kavali towns due to the torrential rains for the last two days. Incessant rainfall above 10 cm a day has led to overflowing of drains and blockage of roads, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear in urban areas, including Nellore city and Kavali town.

As per data, Nellore district recorded on an average 6.7 cms of rainfall during the last 24 hours. Vidavaluru and Indukurpeta mandals witnessed the highest rainfall of around 16.5 cms followed by Kovur with 15.6 cms. TP Gudur mandal received 14 cms; Nellore city and Kavali witnessed 12.8 cms of rainfall.

Kodavalur mandal recorded 11 cms; Buchireddypalem, Jaladanki and Venkatachalam mandals received 10 cms of rainfall. Muthukur witnessed 14 cms of rainfall and Sydapuram received more than 10 cms. The average rainfall of the district has been 6.7 cms.

The Municipal Corporation of Nellore has taken adequate measures for a free flow of rainwater in the city limits and Commissioner Haritha visited many places on Monday and directed the officials to clear waterlogged places. She visited the YSR Colony, Shramik Nagar and Revenue Colonies in the city and observed the situation along with officials.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asked officials to be alert and observe the water levels in all major water bodies and take preventive steps to avoid any untoward incidents. Police have arranged barricades at major causeways preventing vehicular and public movement in vulnerable spots in the district.