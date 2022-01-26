Torture of woman: SC Commission asks Chittoor SP to submit detailed report

Chittoor: SC Commission State member S Chellam Anand Prakash asked the Chittoor SP to submit a detailed inquiry report on the issue pertaining to torturing a woman Uma Maheswari.

The commission said in an official release on Tuesday described the incident that it is atrocious torturing a poor woman for making her to confess the theft forcibly and it was undemocratic.

On behalf of the commission, Chellam Anand Prakash, member of the commission, wanted the SP to submit a detailed report.

It may be recalled that the victim Uma Maheswari was working at sub-jail superintendent Venugopal Reddy's house in Chittoor. She was taken into police custody for questioning after Rs 2 lakh was found missing at Reddy's house.

The One Town police allegedly tortured her and made her to confess that she had committed the crime. However, later she told the media that she was innocent and was tortured by the police. Subsequently, the DIG placed a constable working in One Town police station under suspension. SC Commission senate member Mallarapu Madhu gave complaint to the Commission on the issue resulting in the Commission ordering an inquiry.