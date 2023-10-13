ToT programme held for FSOs, AFCs

Vijayawada: Inaugurating the Trainers for Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas urged the Food Safety officers (FSOs) and Assistant Food Controllers (AFCs) to utilise the opportunity and get certificated as trainers to train many Food Safety Supervisors (FSS) in their respective divisions/districts.

He said that shortage of training partners in Andhra Pradesh prompted them to get FSOs empanelled as Trainers for Food Safety Training & Certification basic training.

He said that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) agreed to their proposal for special Training of Trainers (ToT) programme and added that in view of this, a one day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for FSOs and AFCs of the state was held.

He said that as many as 53 FSOs and AFCs attended this training from across the state. “FSSAI had initiated the largest FoSTaC programme in July 2017.

The FoSTaC is aimed at creating a pool of FSS, who are trained in good hygiene and manufacturing practices as per requirements in Schedule 4 of Food Safety and Standards Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011.

Objective of the training is to enhance the availability of skilled/ trained manpower in the food industry, creating an improved environment of self-compliance to FSS Act, Rules and Regulations by the responsible Food Businesses, bringing a behavioural change and inculcating a culture of food safety in the country,” Nivas added.

Master Trainers will give training to around 10000 FSS in the coming year and they have planned to train one lakh FSS in next 5 years, he said. He further said that the government would conduct awareness programmes to all hotel managements and workers coming under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and also give training on Food Safety to all Institutes working with TTD, he added.

Sanjay Indani (NLRP, FoSTaC), Pankaj Yeram (NLRP, FoSTaC) from New Delhi has given training to FSOs. Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) Purnachandra Rao, Dr Dhanesh V, Technical Officer, FSSAI, New Delhi, FoSTaC State Nodal Officer, S Ravindra Reddy from IPM participated in this programme.