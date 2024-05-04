44.2 Degrees C: Hyderabad records highest temperature

Hyderabad: While the political heat is reaching its peak, the temperatures too are soaring above 44.2 degree Celsius in GHMC limits.



According to the weather office, temperatures are likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Authorities have cautioned citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. People can expect temperatures coming down after May 6 and can see significant changes from May 7 onwards.

A transition thunderstorm and lighteningare also predicted. T Balaji of Telangana Weatherman said Kapra, Begumpet, and Musheerabad recorded 44 degrees C which is the hottest ever temperature recorded in the month of May after 2015.