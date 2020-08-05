Total cases rise to 16,313 in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district recorded 842 new Covid-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 16,313.



The total number of recoveries increased to 7,547. Visakhapatnam reported six more deaths on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 112 in the district.

There are 8,654 active cases in the district now while 7,547 patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery.

Very active clusters in the district stood at 137, active clusters are 278 and dormant clusters reach 436. De-notified clusters are 39 in the district. In view of the increasing number of cases, the district authority is increasing the bed capacity gradually. Keeping the surge in view, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid attention to facilities available in the Covid-19 hospitals.

However, many continue to throng the liquor outlets and meat and fish markets along with Rythu Bazaars. The absence of social distancing at crowded places is another major concern that needs to be looked into.

Particularly on Sundays, thousands of people visit the Fishing harbour, as well as meat markets. After lifting of the lockdown, very active and very active clusters are on the rise across the district, including core areas in the city.