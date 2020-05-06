Total Covid-19 cases rise to 516 in Kurnool district

Kurnool: The ever increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases is panicking the residents of Kurnool district. On Tuesday 25 new cases were reported in the district.



A total number of 516 cases were reported in the district of which 324 were reported in Kurnool Municipal Corporation and 104 in Nandyal municipality.

Up to April 4, the district has recorded only 4 positive cases and gradually the figure has gone up to 516 on May 5. The state health bulletin reveals that a minimum of 25 fresh positive cases are being reported every day for the past fortnight in the district. Of the total number 392 are active besides 10 deaths and 114 persons were discharged. The district administration has declared 40 red zones in 20 mandals and six urban areas including Kurnool.