Total Covid positive cases, overall story for the day

Amaravati: Day by day, the number of confirmed COVID19 positive cases has been increasing in Andhra Pradesh at an alarming rate. On Monday alone, 51 new cases reported taking a total of COVID19 patients to 303. Within a couple of days, 70 patients catch the virus in Kurnool district alone, and the total number of patients in the district is 74.

In addition to that, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department also confirmed two deaths on Monday, which were happened earlier in fact. It reported the death details a person from Anantapur district and another person from Machilipatnam in Krishna district. Both these patients died on April 4, but released the details on April 6. With these two deaths, the total toll reached to 3 in the State.

So far, only 6 patients recovered in the State out of the total 303 positive cases. Out of 6, one patient was discharged from hospital in Krishna district on Monday, COVID19 Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth confirmed.

After Kurnool district, the Nellore is most suffering from 42 positive cases, Guntur 32, Krishna 29, Kadapa 27, Prakasam 23, Visakhapatnam 20, West Godavari 21, Chittoor 17, East Godavari 11 and Anantapur 6. The only districts which do not affect with the virus are Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.