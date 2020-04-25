Total lockdown imposed in Covid-hit Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Huge increase in number of Covid-19 positive cases in Srikalahasti of Chittoor district also known as famous 'Vayulinga Kshetram', is giving sleepless nights to officials.

The appointment of a three-member team by the Central government to the town to study the reasons for the huge increase in number of cases explains the seriousness of the situation. This has also forced the district authorities to impose round the clock lockdown restrictions in the town from Friday. With this, almost curfew like situation prevailed in the town with people are not letting out even for milk and medicines and volunteers will door deliver any products.

The town wears a deserted look with total lockdown being implemented

On March 25, the first positive case in the town and even in the district was reported in which a London returnee was tested positive. After that till April 16 there were only five cases in the town and on April 17 they have gone up to 10, increased to 21 by April 19 and further to 50 in three days by Thursday taking the district tally to 73.



Apart from 16 patients having Jamaat links, there are 18 government employees including police sleuths. These employees are said to have discharged duties in red zone areas in shifting the people to quarantine centres and door to door survey activities.

With some of these employees have been residing elsewhere and working in the town, the officials had to make seven mandals as red zone following which the movement of employees has been restricted from one place to another and everyone is asked to stay at their workplace only till May 3.