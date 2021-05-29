Total lockdown in Chittoor district from June 1-15

Tirupati: In view of the ever increasing Covid cases in Chittoor district, the Covid task force committee has decided to strictly enforce lockdown restrictions. It was decided to relax lockdown restrictions only during 6 am to 10 am instead of the present 6 am to 12 noon. This will be enforced from June 1 to 15.

The task force meeting was held at the SC Veterinary University auditorium here on Saturday. Addressing the media after the meeting the Ministers Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have said that they have instructed the officials not to allow anyone from the border states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka unless they have valid permissions. Even then they should be allowed only if they are tested negative.

This decision was taken keeping in mind the prevailing Covid situation in those two states and the total lockdown imposed there.

It may be noted that the district has been reporting more than 2000 daily cases in spite of lockdown restrictions. The rural areas have been witnessing high positive rate compared to urban areas as the migrations from the neighbouring states were more due to the total lockdown there.