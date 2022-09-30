Total uplift of poor is our govt motto: Minister Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the State government is taking all measures to distribute the fruits of development for the welfare of the poor. She attended as a chief guest at YSR Cheyutha scheme cheque distribution programme at Kapavaram village in Kovvur mandal on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Minister said that 88,356 women in the district will get Rs 165.67 crore in the third phase of YSR Cheyutha. 'Welfare and development schemes are being implemented for three years for all the communities and regions, irrespective of parties.' Minister Vanitha said the State government is giving top priority to women welfare and that is why all welfare schemes are being implemented in their name.

Agricultural Market Committee Chairman V Srinivas, MPP Kakarla Satyanarayana, ZP Vice Chairperson P Srilekha, DRDA Project Director Degalaiah, ZPTC member BV Lakshmi, Sarpanch Sunkara Padmini, and others participated in the programme.