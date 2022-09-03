Tourism circuit linking Erra Gudi with Hemavathi sought

Penukonda ( Sathya Sai): Tourism expert and history researcher Maina Swamy has appealed to the state government to create a new tourism circuit linking Erra Gudi in Kurnool with Hemavathi in Sathya Sai district. In his written appeal to the government, he called for creation of mega tourism circuit linking two districts. In his letter to the government, Swamy said that the inscriptions of Ashoka at Erra Gudi, Gooty Fort, Penukonda, Lepakshi and Hemavathi should form part of the new tourism circuit.

There are 16 inscriptions of emperor Ashoka and this qualifies the suggested tourism circuit to develop into an international tourism centre. The Gooty Fort with even ancient buildings and Gagan Mahal and other beautiful buildings, Lepakshi Veerabhadra Swamy temple carvings and paintings and also the rock sculptures of Doddeshwara Swamy temple of 8th centuary era are all rich historical treasures suffering negligence and apathy of rulers in development of historical sites of tourism value.

Swamy regretted that there were no facilities for stay at the tourist spots nor good roads leading to the tourist places. Even tourism department totally failed to popularise the historical sites for the benefit of tourism lovers, he pointed out. He said that he had explained everything in detail to the then Tourism minister V Vasanth Kumar in 2013 but no headway had been made since then for over a decade. He advised the minister to organise a Sound and Light Show on the glory of the Penugonda fort and other historical sites of Sri Krishnadevaraya era.

However, he hailed the latest move of Tourism department in organising a Ropeway in Penukonda. This, Swamy says will change the picture of tourism development in Penukonda. He appealed to government to set up national museum in Penukonda and a state-of-the art auditorium in the historical town. He revealed that he had been making the demands since 2010.