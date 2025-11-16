Tourism deals worth Rs.17,973 cr signed at Summit

Visakhapatnam: The state achieved a major boost in tourism investments at the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam, signing 104 MoUs worth Rs 17,973 crore. Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh said the agreements would create 97,876 jobs — including 34,406 direct and 63,470 indirect positions — and add 10,690 new rooms to the state’s hospitality sector.

During his address to investors at the summit on Saturday, Durgesh said that in the past 16 months alone, the state attracted nearly Rs 30,000 crore in tourism investments, signalling renewed investor confidence.

This year’s MoUs include proposals for theme parks, marinas, film cities, wellness centres, road-side amenities, cruise tourism and water and adventure sports. For the first time, Andhra Pradesh secured foreign direct investment in tourism, signing MoUs worth Rs 1,860 crore that are expected to generate 12,500 jobs.

The minister participated in a panel session chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and later exchanged MoUs along with APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji, special chief secretary (tourism) Ajay Jain, and AP Tourism Corporation MD Aamrapali Kata.

Highlighting the state’s vast 1,053-km coastline, Durgesh said Andhra Pradesh aims to develop coastal circuits, promote beach cleanliness and safety, and expand sailing, marine sports, wellness retreats, and adventure tourism.

New ports under development will support cruise tourism, while Visakhapatnam is being positioned as the “MICE Capital of the South” with world-class convention facilities.

The minister noted that tourism has gained momentum under the new 2024–29 policy and industry status granted by the government. Rapid approvals, incentives, land allotments, and a proactive tourism team have helped attract investors. The minister said Andhra Pradesh aims to become a leading global tourism hub by 2047.