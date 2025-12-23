Tourism essential for Bapatla development: Collector

Bapatla: District collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has said that the tourism sector will play a crucial role in the overall development of Bapatla district. He chaired the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Collectorate on Monday

During the programme, the collector reviewed the grievances received from the public. He provided on-the-spot solutions to issues that fell within his jurisdiction, while directing concerned officials to examine or inquire into other matters and submit reports.

Emphasising the importance of conservation and cleanliness in tourism areas, the Collector said that only through collective and coordinated efforts of all departments could tangible results be achieved in district development. He instructed officials to work with dedication and sincerity in discharging their responsibilities. Dr Vinod Kumar informed that a comprehensive master plan is being prepared for the development of tourism in Bapatla district. He said that development works at Suryalanka beach have already commenced and will be taken up in a phased manner.

He reiterated that tourism, if developed in a planned and sustainable manner, would significantly contribute to economic growth and employment generation in Bapatla district.