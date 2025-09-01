Tourism is our main goal: Shravani Sri

Snganamala: MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri clarified that the recent motor sports events held in the Narpaala and Singanamala regions were not intended to promote racing, but rather aimed at developing tourism in the constituency. Addressing concerns raised by local villagers, the MLA emphasized that public safety and regional development remain their top priorities.

The motor sports event, which drew large crowds, especially youth, featured high-profile participants like three-time world champion Aishwarya Pissay, Indonesian rally winner Nikita Tamale, and prominent rider Pobe from Arunachal Pradesh. The event was organized by a nationally recognized motor sports organization and was conducted with full permissions, medical support, and strict safety protocols in place.

MLA Shravani pointed out that similar events were previously held successfully in Kuppam, leading to the allocation of 50 acres for tourism development there. She stated, “Everything we do is for the development of the people and the constituency. This event was a demonstration, not a promotion of racing.” She reiterated that the aim is to showcase Singanamala as a hub for tourism, cultural activities, and sports development. “We respect the concerns of villagers and assure that any future events will be conducted in a secure environment without causing any harm to society,” she added.

The MLA concluded by reaffirming that the constituency’s growth in tourism and culture is the main objective, and any such initiatives will continue with public safety as the utmost priority.