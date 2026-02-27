Tourism minister calls on adulterated milk victims

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh visited KIMS Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday and inquired about the condition of victims undergoing treatment following the adulterated milk incident that resulted in cases of anuria.

He interacted with doctors to assess the health status of the patients and met those undergoing treatment on ventilator support, offering them words of encouragement. He also consoled family members of the victims, assuring them that the government would extend all possible assistance.

Speaking to the media, Durgesh described the incident as extremely tragic. He said a total of 15 persons, including four members from a single family, were affected. At present, eight victims are receiving treatment, and doctors have reported that four of them remain in critical condition.

He said the victims were receiving advanced medical care at KIMS Hospital under the leadership of Dr Sudhakar, with specialist Dr Raviraja supervising treatment.

He expressed hope that the use of the drug Fomepizole would yield positive results.

He added that District Collector Kirti Chekuri had taken special initiative to ensure the availability of the medicine.

Durgesh stated that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the adulteration and made it clear that no one involved would be spared.

He said he would bring to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu the demand raised by local residents for establishing a modern testing centre in Rajamahendravaram so that samples need not be sent to other States for analysis.